Cowboys 28, Cardinals 17: 5 things to know

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

DeMarcus Lawrence

WFAA’s Mike Leslie may have said it best when he walked over to my desk near the end of the contest: “DeMarcus Lawrence is having the best three-game stretch of his career, and it’s not even close.”

Lawrence infiltrated the Cardinals’ pocket on numerous occasions Monday night, officially credited with three sacks and disrupting several other pass plays. He hit Carson Palmer at least a half-dozen times.

Dak Prescott can fly

The Cowboys’ first sign of life came in the second quarter when Prescott scrambled 10 yards and leapt over a pair of Cardinals defenders, extending the ball just past the goal line while nearly perpendicular to the ground.

Sure, it sounds, nuts. You can go ahead and just watch it here.

Zeke Elliott starts to break out (sort of)

For the first 54 minutes of the game, the Cowboys didn’t exactly control the pace of the game with a hard-nosed rushing attack.

A week after rushing for just nine yards on eight carries in Denver, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 68 yards on his first 17 carries -- a modest four-yards-per-carry average. But 50 of those yards came on two carries. His other rushes? -1, 1, -3, 1, 2, 1, 0, 3, 1, 8, 3, 0, -4, 4, 2.

But rushes of seven and eight yards punctuated a scoring drive in the fourth quarter that put Dallas up 14. A run for a loss of eight yards on the Cowboys’ final possession put a damper on the overall yards-per-carry average, but Elliott’s bursts were a sign of better times in the running game.

The Brice is right

Brice Butler’s name only showed up in the box score twice Monday, but boy were they big.

A 37-yard touchdown strike from Prescott to a leaping Butler in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter put the Cowboys up by a touchdown.

About five minutes of game play later, on the first play of a drive and Dallas up seven, Prescott again found Butler with a deep ball -- this time for 53 yards.

On both plays, Prescott darted out of the pocket to his right and heaved the deep ball to Butler streaking down the sideline.

Ryan Switzer

Rookie Ryan Switzer made some plays Monday night, answering the calls of Cowboys fans that had been ringing out since an exciting training camp. He returned four punts for 43 yards, and gave fans something to salivate over in the running game.

It only resulted in a three-yard gain, but Switzer got a chance in the backfield in the fourth quarter. The rookie speedster gives the Cowboys an extra element for opponents to think about, and he showed some of his potential Monday.

© 2017 WFAA-TV