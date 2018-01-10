Cole Beasley released a rap song and it's actually good

Cole Beasley puts some sauce on 'em. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2016 Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley has released a rap song, and it’s actually pretty good.

Beasley dropped 80 Stings Tuesday, and it was at No. 12 on the iTunes hip-hop/rap list early Wednesday afternoon. The song also hit the radio airwaves Wednesday morning on rap station 97.9, according to an Instagram post.

80 Stings is the debut track from an album Beasley hopes to drop in the coming months. You can listen to a preview of the track here.

The six-year pro name-drops Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones and shouts out his signature "sauce" celebration in the song's lyrics. It had a 4.6-star rating on iTunes Wednesday, including high praise from commenters.

"Love it, this is fire!!!" one commenter said. Another said they were "legit blown away."

While I won't claim my opinion is worth a darn in the rap community, I was quite impressed by 80 Stings.

Beasley said in a press release posted to Twitter that his pursuit of a rap career won’t distract from his dedication to the Cowboys.

“Some people may question my loyalty to football, but the passion for that WILL NOT change,” he said, according to the team website. He added that he won’t be doing any shows because “that lifestyle is not for me.”

Beasley also announced the formation of an entertainment company, “ColdNation Records,” with music producer Victor “Phazz” Clark. The release says Beasley has been making music for six years and met Clark through Cowboys teammates.

If you're not into the song or just want something amazing from Cole Beasley, go ahead and re-watch his insane catch from early in the 2017 season to get your mind off things.

RT if you also had to watch this clip over & over to witness all the awesomeness that is this @Bease11 catch. pic.twitter.com/VjD1nvVFWk — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 11, 2017

