Check out Zeke Elliott's ESPN ‘Body Issue' cover

Ezekiel Elliott on the cover of ESPN's "Body Issue" magazine

Cowboys fans can’t wait to see star running back Ezekiel Elliott wearing his No. 21 jersey again this fall -- the hardcore fans may even have their sights set on July 25, when the Cowboys open training camp practices.

In the meantime, though, they’ll be able to see him wearing...well, nothing.

Zeke is one of 23 athletes featured in this summer’s ESPN ‘Body Issue,’ a magazine featuring nude -- but not X-rated -- photos of some of the biggest stars in sports.

Elliott tweeted a photo of his ‘Body Issue’ cover Monday. Don't see social posts below? Go here.

ESPN Body Issue 2017 pic.twitter.com/pMSGIVBiRL — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 26, 2017

Some behind-the-scenes video that surfaced on Twitter shows Elliott posing for photos while jumping on a trampoline, standing under pouring water and with a well-placed cowboy hat, among other things.

Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Featured on Cover of ESPN The Magazine’sAnnual BODY Issue ...the video pic.twitter.com/jtTRVm3pTI — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 26, 2017

Elliott’s family had some fun with the cover reveal Monday. His sister, Laila, who is a track and field athlete at Ohio State, quoted her brother’s tweet and said #ImUpNext. Their mom, who is notoriously good at Twitter, replied with the perfect emoji.

This year’s ‘Body Issue’ is set for release July 7. Here’s a look at the other athletes featured in the magazine:

