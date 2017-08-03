WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Archive: Switzer accuses Dale of 'manufacturing' story in heated argument

Watch this 1994 clip of Dale Hansen and then-Cowboys coach Barry Switzer getting into a heated argument on Sports Special.

WFAA Sports , WFAA 5:27 PM. CDT August 03, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories