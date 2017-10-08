After dropping Cam Newton, Dannon signs Dak to endorsement deal: Report

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

After dropping Panthers quarterback Cam Newton over sexist comments made during a press conference earlier this week, Dannon yogurt has reportedly signed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to an endorsement deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the move Sunday, saying Prescott and the company have already scheduled a TV shoot for this week in Dallas.

The reported deal is the 11th endorsement deal for Prescott. Other sponsors include Beats by Dre, Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Tostitos, Campbell’s Chunky Soup, AT&T, DirecTV, 7-Eleven, New Era, Panini and Nicholas Air.

Dak Prescott will make more than five times his salary from the Cowboys this year ($540K) from 11 endorsement deals, most in the NFL pic.twitter.com/FkLcqjLmqy — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 8, 2017

Schefter reported the combined endorsement deals will pay Prescott roughly $3 million this year, almost six times more than the $540,000 the Cowboys will pay him to play quarterback.

With new Dannon deal, sponsors will pay Dak Prescott about $3 million this year, five times what Cowboys will ($540,000), per @darrenrovell. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2017

Dannon nixed Newton after he laughed off a female reporter’s question during a press conference and said it was “funny to hear a female talk about [passing] routes.”

Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue had asked him about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ aggressive route running and the impact it’s had on the Panthers’ passing attack.

Newton posted a video apology to Twitter Thursday, in which he labeled the comments as "extremely degrading and disrespectful to women." He said that, after losing fans and sponsors, “the joke is on me.”

