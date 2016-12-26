A big Dez Bryant surprise for 11-year-old cancer survivor

WFAA Sports’ Joe Trahan met the Brock Gumm earlier in December when the Cowboys visited Medical City Children’s Hospital. The 11-year-old cancer survivor from Gladewater, Texas not only beat cancer once, he beat it twice.

This Christmas really was special for Brock Gumm.

WFAA Sports’ Joe Trahan met the boy earlier in December when the Cowboys visited Medical City Children’s Hospital. The 11-year-old cancer survivor from Gladewater, Texas not only beat cancer once, he beat it twice.

During that visit Brock had one request for Santa: An XBox One. Turns out, Santa came through in a big way!

Sure enough, Santa dropped off the Madden video game for Brock. Then Trahan stepped in for the big win and even had Dez Bryant sign the video game for Brock.

How much does Dez mean to Brock? He’s met the Cowboys’ wide receiver at least four times, once as a Make-A-Wish kid at a game and three other times in the hospital.

In a short video, Brock wanted to let his friend Dez know just how special the gift was. “Dez Bryant you’re my best friend,” Brock said. “Thank you for the video game you signed.”

Brock added one more important thing: “Catch a touchdown for me tonight!”

