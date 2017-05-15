8 of the best Emmitt Smith GIFs in honor of his birthday

Running Back Emmitt Smith #22 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates beating the NFL rushing record during the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Texas Stadium on October 27, 2002 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2002 Getty Images)

Cowboys great and NFL Hall-of-Famer Emmitt Smith’s 48th birthday is Monday.

To celebrate the GOAT, we compiled eight of the best GIFs of the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

Here’s to you, Emmitt. Don't see GIFs below? Go here.

1. Can’t be tackled

Emmitt was infamously difficult to bring down. Plays like this were what made him a defender’s nightmare. Absorbing the impact of attempted tackles by a lineman and a linebacker simultaneously, then busting it outside for a big gain? Greatness.

2. What...How?

What we once knew about football and physics can’t possibly explain how this is possible.

3. Leaf blower + Emmitt’s face

This moment happened in a 2013 episode of Anderson Cooper’s talk show, Anderson Live. I can’t explain why the decision was made to test a leaf blower on Emmitt’s face, but I’m glad it was made.

4. Taking back the star

During a September 2000 game at Cowboys Stadium in Irving, Terrell Owens did a very Terrell Owens-esque thing when he celebrated by running to the star at midfield. Emmitt scored a touchdown and emphatically re-claimed the star. The best part of the story was George Teague leveling T.O. when he tried the celebration a second time.

5. Waving goodbye

Any time you can successfully taunt the New York Giants feels like a good thing. But waving goodbye to a defender on your way into the endzone is a thing of beauty.

6. Hit ‘em with that spin move

All the joints in my legs hurt just watching it.

7. Showing off the dance moves

Smith won ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2006. We saw plenty of great dance moves along the way.

8. Making history

In the fourth quarter of an October 27, 2002 game against Seattle, Emmitt Smith broke Walter Payton’s rushing record with an 11-yard gain. History.

