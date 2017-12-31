8 crazy stats from that boring Cowboys season finale

Dec 31, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) attempts to catch a pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (33) and strong safety Xavier Woods (25) defend during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline)

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Philadelphia with a 6-0 win in a bizarre, boring season finale against the Eagles.

Here are six wild stats from the game:

1. It was freezing out there!

Temperature at kickoff in Philadelphia was 19 degrees with a wind chill of 3, marking the third-coldest game in Cowboys history. They also played in 19-degree temperatures on Dec. 10, 1995 in Philly. The coldest game in franchise history was 8-degrees back in 2013 in Chicago.

A thermometer reads 16 degrees on the field before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

2. Unprecedented lack of scoring

Sunday marked the first time in the history of Cowboys-Eagles that the two teams were scoreless through one half of play. It was also the first scoreless first half in the NFL since 2011.

The @dallascowboys and @Eagles are tied 0-0 at halftime.



- 1st NFL game to be 0-0 at half since Bears-Broncos in 2011 Week 14.



- 1st Eagles-Cowboys game EVER to be scoreless at halftime (series began in 1960). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2017

3. Zeroes for three quarters

It was the first NFL game since Dec. 16, 2007 that was scoreless through three quarters. That’s a span of 2,577 regular season games.

4. 6-0 is a weird score

In fact, it's the first 6-0 final score since 2003 and the lowest-scoring Cowboys-Eagles game ever.

Final: Cowboys 6, Eagles 0



That's the first 6-0 game in the NFL since 2003, and it's the lowest-scoring game in Cowboys-Eagles history. pic.twitter.com/i88TnMcaDg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2017

5. Endzone, old friend

Brice Butler’s fourth-quarter touchdown broke a streak of 19 consecutive possessions without a touchdown following Ezekiel Elliott’s return to game action.

6. Rarely in enemy territory

No drive for either team Sunday crossed the opponent's 39-yard line until the 14:13 mark in the fourth quarter.

7. So. Many. Punts

Cowboys punter Chris Jones and Eagles punter Donnie Jones combined for 655 yards on 15 punts. There were 520 total offensive yards in the game.

8. What happened to Dan Bailey?

Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey had gone 274-of-274 on point-after tries going into the Cowboys’ Week 14 game against the Giants. From the fourth quarter of that game through season’s end, though, he missed two of his final five PATs. He missed his only kick Sunday in Philly. He also missed his final three field goal attempts of the season.

© 2017 WFAA-TV