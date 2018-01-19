Brady questionable for AFC Championship Game with hand injury

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 19: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) conducts his media availability wearing gloves on both hands after practice in Foxborough, MA on Jan. 19, 2018. (Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (USA TODAY) – Tom Brady shot down questions about the status of his right hand injury, but the New England Patriots quarterback is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With red gloves still wrapped around both of his hands after practice, Brady finally met with the media Friday after twice pushing back his scheduled availability. But he didn't answer any inquiries into the nature of his injury.

“I’m not talking about it,” Brady said, before adding “we’ll see” when asked about whether he planned on playing Sunday.

Brady said he “was out there” for the entirety of Friday’s practice, the last of the week before a walk-through Saturday. But he was officially listed on the practice report as limited after missing Thursday's session.

Perhaps this is a bit of showmanship; perhaps Brady truly is ailing. The gloves, the short, cryptic answers to simple questions: Friday’s press conference was merely another way in which the Patriots – notorious for guarding information – did their best to keep intel as secretive as possible.

Brady could have put an end to the speculation, but instead, there is more suspense. Friday was the last day the Patriots would be available for reporters before Sunday’s game.

“Absolutely,” Brady said when asked if he would have to be at the top of his game to beat the Jaguars. “It’s the best team we’ve faced all year. They’re here for a reason. They’re a top-ranked defense in the league and have great players at all levels. They’re really well-coached and score a lot of points, so we’re going to have to play really well.”

Running back Dion Lewis said later in the locker room that Brady “did all the things he normally does at practice.”

Added receiver Danny Amendola, who said he caught passes from Brady in Friday’s practice: “And he looked good.”

Brady has appeared on the injury report since Week 12 with an Achilles and left shoulder issues, both of which have forced him to miss practices. Brady, though, hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2008.

“We’re going to continue to get ready for Jacksonville all the way through,” coach Bill Belichick said when asked if not having Brady in Thursday’s practice was a hindrance to the team’s preparation.

On Thursday, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer said he would be “ready to go” if Brady misses any of Sunday’s game before declining to offer any specifics on Brady’s status.

“Brian does a great job for us,” Belichick said of Hoyer. “Works hard, practices hard. He does a great job for us.”

The Boston Herald reported that a player ran into Brady during Wednesday’s practice, jamming the quarterback's hand. NFL Network then reported that it was a running back who crashed into Brady during a handoff.

Brady, a two-time most valuable player, threw for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns in the regular season and is expected to garner heavy consideration for the award this season.

During a typically tight-lipped news conference, Belichick was asked about whether Brady would be a game-time decision.

His response: “Today is Friday.”

When asked about the status of their best player, however, several Patriots didn’t seem overly concerned.

“Tom always tends to show up in big games,” Amendola said. “This is a big game.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM