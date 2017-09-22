This TCU football player wears a nice watch during games

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (25) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

On game day, TCU’s offense has a unique look. If not for the fleet of speedsters who can catch or carry the football, then for the “frog skin” accents on their jerseys.

But one of the aforementioned speedsters has had an even more unique look during the Horned Frogs’ first three games of the 2017 season.

KaVontae Turpin, an elite kick returner who also has big-play ability in the ground game and through the air, has been wearing a fancy wristwatch during games.

The accessory is likely a play on “Turpin Time,” a phrase that’s worked its way into the everday lexicon in Fort Worth. When No. 25 gets the ball, it’s Turpin Time.

He’s scored 13 total touchdowns in 24 career games at TCU -- 10 receiving, two on punt returns and a 39-yard rushing score in the 2017 season opener.

Turpin’s addition of a watch to his gameday attire was discovered after a TCU Athletics Instagram post Thursday night showing Turpin during TCU's Week 3 win over SMU.

⚡️ #BeatOSU A post shared by TCU Athletics (@tcu_athletics) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

But if you look closely, you can see a watch on Turpin’s left wrist in a photo posted by TCU Football after the team’s Week 1 win.

KaVontae Turpin seen wearing a wristwatch before TCU's season opener. Credit: @tcufootball on Instagram

You can also see what appears to be something shiny on the same wrist in the video highlight of his 39-yard touchdown scamper that week.

Too fast?!? #TurpinTime untouched all the way to the 🏡 pic.twitter.com/bg6Qr1Fd7p — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 3, 2017

TCU Athletics’ media relations department told WFAA wearing a watch isn’t a violation of any team or NCAA rules. The NCAA rule book doesn’t explicitly address watches in its uniform guidelines.

The closest thing to a rule against it would likely be the prohibition of “hard, abrasive or unyielding equipment that is not completely covered and padded, subject to the approval of the umpire” in Rule 1, Article 7.

Turpin’s watch appears to be nestled between his glove and wrist band -- both obviously legal pieces of equipment -- so we aren’t calling foul here.

The junior wideout isn’t hiding it, either. He retweeted the discovery of his watch multiple times on Friday.

Anyone else see this? @KaVontaeTurpin wore a nice (gold/silver?) watch DURING the game against SMU. And he scored. #TCU pic.twitter.com/RNlhRpc3o4 — Alex Apple (@AlexApple_) September 22, 2017

