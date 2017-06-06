TCU wins 4th straight regional, 15-3 over DBU

TCU catcher Evan Skoug gestures to dugout after doubling in the first inning Sunday night against Virginia in a 5-1 victory that sent the Horned Frogs to the Fort Worth Regional championship game Monday. (Bob Haynes / Special to the Star-Telegram)

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU used a strong pitching performance from senior Brian Howard, along with an offensive explosion punctuated with homers from Josh Watson and Evan Skoug to rout Dallas Baptist 15-3 Monday night to claim the Fort Worth regional title.

The Horned Frogs (45-16) were a perfect 3-and-0 in the Fort Worth Regional and will now host Missouri State in the Super Regional round at Lupton Stadium this weekend.

TCU, the No. 6 national seed, is trying to get to the College World Series for the fourth year in a row.

"We got really good starting pitching," TCU head coach Jim Schlossnagle told WFAA Sports, "that's been the case for the last few weeks."

Howard pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs on four hits. He was able to pitch around allowing the leadoff man to reach base in each of the first five innings, but he induced a trio of double plays to keep the Patriots in check.

After beating Virginia in an elimination game earlier Monday, the Patriots (42-21) led TCU 2-0 on Matt Duce’s two-run homer in the first inning. Those were the only runs Howard (10-3) allowed in 6 2/3 innings.

DBU starter Gavin Fritz (0-1) was lifted after two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases without an out in the second. Reliever Jimmy Fouse was greeted by Connor Wanhanen’s two-run single, and the Frogs went ahead when another run scored on a double-play grounder.

TCU added six runs in the third, including Watson’s two-run homer and Nolan Brown’s two-run single. Skoug’s three-run shot in the sixth was his 18th homer of the season.

"We've got the experience," Schlossnagle said when asked about his team's success this time of year, "we've played in College World Series games before."

And now they're one step away from another trip to Omaha.

Fort Worth, TX TCU head coach Jim Schlossnagle and his players sing the school's alma mater after winning the Fort Worth regional with a 15-3 victory over Dallas Baptist University.

Notes:

• TCU is advancing to its fourth straight Super Regional and the seventh in program history.

• TCU is 31-18 all-time in NCAA Regional games.

• TCU swept its way to a Regional title for the fifth time in program history

On Deck:

TCU will host Missouri State in the best-of-three Super Regional round with dates and times to be announced Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

© 2017 WFAA-TV