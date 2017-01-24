TCU running back, former players arrested on public intoxication charge

Kyle Hicks, 22, Bryson Henderson, 21, and George Baltimore, 21

FORT WORTH -- TCU running back Kyle Hicks and two former football players were arrested on misdemeanor public intoxication charges over the weekend, according to jail records.

Hicks, 22, Bryson Henderson, 21, and George Baltimore, 21, were taken into custody early Saturday at a Whataburger near campus.

Police were dispatched about 2:40 a.m. to the restaurant at 2401 W. Berry St., where a fight had been reported, according to a police report.

The TCU athletics department said in a statement Monday night that officials are aware of the incident and looking into it.

