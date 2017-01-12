TCU co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham leaves for Kansas

TCU Horned Frogs co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham on the field prior to a game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Raymond Carlin III, Raymond Carlin III)

Doug Meacham has left TCU for Kansas, where he will coordinate the Jayhawks’ offense, KU coach David Beaty announced Thursday.

Meacham had spent the past three seasons as the Horned Frogs’ co-offensive coordinator with Sonny Cumbie, where the Air Raid offensive was one of the nation’s best.

Meacham will also coach the receivers at Kansas.

“I am thrilled to be adding someone of the caliber of Doug Meacham to our staff,” said Beaty, in a written statement.

Click here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram.

(© 2017 WFAA)