Evan Skoug's dramatic home run lifts TCU within one win of College World Series

TCU catcher Evan Skoug leaps as he is greeted by teammates at the dugout following his go-ahead home run eighth inning against Missouri State. (Jim Cowsert)

That was a moment.

There have been so many for TCU in the past four seasons — the 22-inning game in 2014, the comeback for the ages against N.C. State in 2015, the 16-inning affair against Texas A&M, Luken Baker’s home run against Texas Tech at the 2016 College World Series, and there are others.

Now, Evan Skoug’s home run in the Super Regional opener against Missouri State on Saturday night.

Batting as the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, the junior catcher lifted a fly ball high over the fence in right field to send the Horned Frogs a 3-2 victory over the Bears in front of 5,181 at Lupton Stadium who watched him put another mark on his legacy.

“It’s really hard to put that one in words,” Skoug said. “I’m very fortunate and very thankful. I mean, that was one of the cooler things I’ve done in my life.”

Game 2 is at 5 p.m. Sunday at Lupton Stadium, with TCU (46-16) bidding for a fourth consecutive trip to the College World Series and Missouri State (43-19) trying to extend the series to Monday. Neither team announced a starting pitcher.

“What an amazing baseball game,” TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “That one will go down as one of the most amazing ever played in this ballpark, as far as I’m concerned.”

The home run put Skoug alone in fifth place all-time at TCU in career home runs (35) and runs batted in (161) in 193 games. His 19 home runs this season are the most for a TCU player in 20 years.

Go here to keep reading this article.

© 2017 WFAA-TV