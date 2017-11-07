Road rage shooting between TCU shuttle drivers spurs campus lockdown

TCU campus (Star-Telegram archives)

FORT WORTH -- A road rage situation between two shuttle bus drivers has put Texas Christian University on high alert and the campus under lockdown.

In a tweet Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m., the university told those on campus that there was an armed shooter and to "seek safe shelter immediately."

TCU Alert - Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

Students tell WFAA they received the same alerts on their phones.

Fort Worth PD says the incident stemmed from two Roadrunner Shuttle drivers getting into an argument near the campus. One driver fired a gun at the other but missed. They then rammed their shuttle into the other driver's shuttle.

The suspect took off from the scene. Police are actively searching for them.

There is no word yet on injuries.

Police say Roadrunner is a shuttle service used by the university. It's not clear yet if students were on board.

Check back for more as this story develops.

© 2017 WFAA-TV