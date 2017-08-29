WFAA
SMU offers free tickets to football opener for Harvey evacuees

Landon Haaf, WFAA 3:40 PM. CDT August 29, 2017

DALLAS - Southern Methodist University is offering free tickets to the football team’s first home game this Saturday for evacuees from southeast Texas.

Thousands have made their way to North Texas as what was Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast and dumped record rainfall on the Houston area.

The Mustangs play Stephen F. Austin Saturday at 6 p.m. at Gerald Ford Stadium on SMU’s campus. Evacuees who request tickets can pick them up at the stadium’s will call window and will also get a voucher for a complimentary hot dog and soda courtesy of the university.

SMU’s website says requests will be filled as long as inventory lasts.

Go here to fill out the ticket request form.

