TCU bolsters offense with stout 2017 recruiting class

TCU fans can likely already hear the deafening sound of the Frog Horn at Amon G. Carter Stadium after Signing Day 2017 officially locked in a crop of top offensive talent.

The influx of recruits coming to Fort Worth includes three top-level wide receivers to go along with 4-star quarterback Shawn Robinson out of DeSoto, making strides toward addressing a passing offense that sputtered in 2016.

Robinson, one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback recruits and TCU’s highest-rated QB recruit ever, highlights the Horned Frogs’ class along with 4-star wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Robinson will draw immediate comparisons to 2015 Heisman candidate Trevone Boykin, with a big arm and elite mobility. Reagor adds a potential big-play threat at the receiver position the Frogs lacked after Josh Doctson graduated following his breakout 2015 season. TCU's leading receiver in 2016 was running back Kyle Hicks, and only one player recorded more than 450 yards after Doctson’s 79-catch, 1,300-yard season the year before.

Reagor, a speedster out of Waxahachie, had offers from 21 schools, according to 247Sports. Robinson chose the Frogs over the likes of Alabama, USC, Ohio State, Michigan and other big-name colleges.

“I tried my hardest not to go to TCU,” Robinson told the Star-Telegram in December. “I wanted to go far away from home. But they recruited me so hard. I just couldn’t turn them down. My family can come see me play.”

Sonny Cumbie, who recruited Robinson in 2015, will have more control of TCU’s offense with former co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham’s departure for Kansas. Robinson has a chance to start after a disappointing season with Kenny Hill at the helm.

The Frogs’ strong class got even stronger on Signing Day, as they got a surprise commitment from 3-star wideout Al-Dontre Davis. Davis is the No. 30 recruit in Louisiana and had 10 offers from SEC school, according to 247Sports.

TCU also bolstered its defensive line with the 2017 class, adding three 3-star defensive tackles: Corey Bethley out of Katy, TX; George Ellis III out of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and Ezra Tua’ua from Wilmington, Calif. Dennis Collins, the No. 1 weakside defensive end in Louisiana, also signed with the Frogs.

Notable additions to the TCU secondary include Noah Daniels, a 3-star cornerback who chose the Frogs over 27 other schools including Notre Dame and Oklahoma, and Garrett Wallow, a 3-star safety out of Louisiana. Three-star athlete Lakendrick Van Zandt is likely to play defensive back as well, 247Sports reported.

247Sports ranks TCU’s class No. 31 overall and third in the Big 12. ESPN had the Frogs' class ranked No. 36 in the country and fourth in the Big 12 going into Signing Day.

TCU took advantage of Louisiana and West Coast pipelines in the 2017 class, grabbing three Boot Recruits and three California players to go along with 11 Texas recruits.

Quazzel White from Washington and Ellis III from Washington are the outliers.

Shawn Robinson is already enrolled at TCU, along with fellow 4-star recruit Wes Harris. Harris, out of Aledo, is the No. 11 offensive guard recruit and 28th overall player in Texas, according to 247Sports.

