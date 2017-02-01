Signing day 2017: Longhorns class considered disappointing

The Texas Longhorns enter the stadium before kickoff against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brendan Maloney, Brendan Maloney)

The Texas Longhorns are one of college athletics' absolute powerhouses. They compete for championships in multiple sports. The program makes a ton of money. They have a recognizable brand across the world. However, all that hasn't translated to recent success for the Longhorns' football team. The disappointing end of the Mack Brown regime was followed by three seasons and a 16-21 record under Charlie Strong. Strong has returned to the state of Florida, and Texas' new head coach is prodigal son Tom Herman, an offensive mastermind who won a national title as a coordinator at Ohio State before two fantastic years at Houston.

Herman inherits a team too young to contend last year, but loaded with talent that should bloom in short order. There are plenty of reasons for optimism in Austin. However, if you believe the recruiting services, this class is not one of those reasons.

Online recruiting services have existed in some form since the late 90s. In that time, the Longhorns have consistently been one of the ten best teams at pulling in talent. They very rarely place outside of the top 20.

247sports ranks the Texas class 27th in the nation. ESPN placed them 32nd. ESPN has done proprietary rankings since 2006, 247 has aggregate rankings which stretch back to 1999. This is the worst overall class ranking the Longhorns have received since the inception of these scouting services.

Keep this in mind: recruiting is a crapshoot. Any analyst with a modicum of honesty would happily admit that. You could easily find a hundred five-star prospects who failed to make an collegiate impact and a hundred two-star players who reached the NFL. At the same time, if you look at the top-recruiting teams in any season, then check out their results three years later - in almost every instance you'll see a Top 10 team that spends part of its season eyeing a national title. Recruiting matters.

Tom Herman walked into a difficult situation at Texas. The prior coaching staff had accomplished little in lining up top players for the 2017 class, and the instability of that same coaching staff was a big reason why. Herman is known as a good recruiter, but by the time he entered the picture most of the Longhorns' potential targets were sealed and delivered to other schools, with only the signature pending until today.

The class may not be up to the Longhorns' usual standards, but that's only on a level relative to their own lofty standards. Texas' group is still regarded as behind only Oklahoma's in the Big 12, and they boast quite a few impressive prospects.

Texas has been searching for their next quarterback since Colt McCoy left the 2009 national title game with a shoulder injury. True freshman Shane Buechele's 2016 season was promising, but if he's not the answer new QB Sam Ehlinger might be. Ehlinger grew up in the Longhorns' backyard and is regarded as one of the five best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

Texas also needs a running back with 2,000-yard workhorse D'Onta Foreman headed to the NFL. They got one in Toneil Carter, a Houston runner considered one of the ten best in the country. Texas also added pass-catchers; four-star Wide Receivers Damion Miller and Montrell Estell will supplement the Longhorn offense, as will Tight End Cade Brewer, a late flip from SMU.

Texas' defense was poor throughout last season, and that group will get immediate help from Gary Johnson, the top-rated junior college linebacker in the country. Two other four-star defenders signed with the Longhorns - Defensive End Ta'quon Graham and Cornerback Josh Thompson.

Local link: John Tyler receiver Damion Miller is one of the Longhorns' top additions. He's a quick receiver that recruiting services expect to make an early impact. Texas also signed Corinth Cornerback Kobe Boyce and Fort Worth All Saints Defensive End Max Cummins.

By the numbers: As of wednesday afternoon, 17 players have signed with Texas. The class is ranked 27th in the country by 247sports and 32nd by ESPN. Both services rank them second in the Big 12.

Copyright 2016 WFAA