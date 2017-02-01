Signing Day '17: SMU coach Chad Morris breaks down his class

SMU Head Coach Chad Morris (Photo: WFAA)

SMU brings in 19 players in its 2017 recruiting class.

Mustangs Head Coach Chad Morris said the program focused on signing two quarterbacks after being thin at the position last season.

Austin Upshaw and D.J. Gillins, both 3-star dual-threat QBs, highlight the 2017 class for SMU alongside 3-star wideout Judah Bell.

The Mustangs hauled in 10 total 3-star recruits, including three offensive linemen, two athletes and a pair of defensive linemen in addition to Upshaw, Gillins and Bell.

• Hear Morris break down the recruits in the video above.

