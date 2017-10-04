WFAA
North Texas preps cease and desist letter over ESPN, Michigan State use of 'Mean Green'

Dan Wolken, USA TODAY Sports , WFAA 9:29 AM. CDT October 04, 2017

The University of North Texas, whose athletic teams are called the "Mean Green," isn't pleased that ESPN used its trademarked mascot to describe Michigan State in a promo for the upcoming Michigan-Michigan State game that apparently aired on Tuesday.

North Texas athletics director Wren Baker retweeted a screenshot of the promotion with the following comment: "Hey @espn & @MSU_Athletics , without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way."

Baker wasn't kidding. Reached by USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday night, he confirmed that North Texas' licensing attorneys would send a cease and desist letter to Michigan State and ESPN on Wednesday morning.

He also pointed out it wasn't the first time the term "mean green" has been borrowed for a Michigan State-related promotion.

