North Texas preps cease and desist letter over ESPN, Michigan State use of 'Mean Green'

North Texas Mean Green running back Jeffery Wilson (3) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M. M. Roberts Stadium. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chuck Cook, Chuck Cook)

The University of North Texas, whose athletic teams are called the "Mean Green," isn't pleased that ESPN used its trademarked mascot to describe Michigan State in a promo for the upcoming Michigan-Michigan State game that apparently aired on Tuesday.

North Texas athletics director Wren Baker retweeted a screenshot of the promotion with the following comment: "Hey @espn & @MSU_Athletics , without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way."

Hey @espn & @MSU_Athletics , without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way. https://t.co/7g69KeEm0T — Wren Baker (@wrenbaker) October 4, 2017

Baker wasn't kidding. Reached by USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday night, he confirmed that North Texas' licensing attorneys would send a cease and desist letter to Michigan State and ESPN on Wednesday morning.

North Texas AD Wren Baker confirmed to me cease and desist letters will be going out tomorrow over “Mean Green” usage related to Michigan St — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 4, 2017

He also pointed out it wasn't the first time the term "mean green" has been borrowed for a Michigan State-related promotion.

Spartans showing off the new Mean Green Hyper Elite Disruption uniforms. pic.twitter.com/5QXdysbU1x — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 23, 2016

