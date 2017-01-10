Impressive stat: Clemson beat the seven previous national champs this season

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

For all that Clemson accomplished in knocking off Alabama to win its first FBS championship since 1981, this might be the most improbable:

Along the way, the Tigers defeated teams that combined to win the last seven national titles.

"The last seven national champs,” coach Dabo Swinney told reporters after the game, “we beat 'em this season, so absolutely we expected to win this game.”

And none of those victories came at home. (Continue reading below.)

Clemson opened the season by winning 19-13 at 2010 champ Auburn.

Midseason, they won 37-34 at 2013 champ Florida State.

Then in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the Tigers defeated 2014 champ Ohio State 31-0 on a neutral field in Glendale, Ariz.

Finally on Monday, they knocked off six-point-favorite Alabama — champ in 2015, 2012, 2011 and 2009 — on a neutral field in Tampa 35-31.

Talk about pedigree on your schedule. Their run also included defeating six of the top 19 teams in the final regular-season Amway coaches poll.

“Before we took the field,” Swinney said Monday, “I told them this is not an upset, this is an expectation.”

