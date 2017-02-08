Big 12 withholding 25% of revenue from Baylor pending review of Title IX changes

A general view of McLane Stadium before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Rice Owls. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

The Big 12 board of directors announced Wednesday it will withhold 25 percent of Baylor's revenue from the conference pending the results of an independent review into structural changes as a result of the sexual assault scandal that has engulfed the university for the last year-and-a-half.

The money will be placed into escrow and eventually returned to Baylor, pending the results of the review.

"The board is unified in establishing a process to verify that proper institutional controls are in place and sustainable," Oklahoma president and board chairman David Boren said in a release. “By taking these actions the Board desires to ensure that the changes that were promised are actually made and that systems are in place to avoid future problems.”

Baylor removed football coach Art Briles, athletics director Ian McCaw and president Kenneth Starr last May as a result of the Pepper Hamilton law firm's investigation into how the school handled sexual assault allegations.

The school's new leadership has made sweeping changes in the reporting process and Title IX office, but recent lawsuits against the school have brought disturbing details of the school's athletic culture into public view.

The Big 12 has pushed for increased transparency from Baylor officials, who have only released a summary of the Pepper Hamilton report.

On Tuesday, 14 former Baylor Regents released an open letter calling for transparency and accountability from the current board in the university’s handling of the campus-wide sexual assault scandal.

