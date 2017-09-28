NBA passes draft lottery reform at Board of Governor's meeting

NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

NEW YORK - NBA owners on Thursday approved draft lottery reform, a person with direct knowledge of the vote told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until it was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver later on Thursday.

The lottery reform is an attempt to disincentive losing and curtail teams from trying to get a better chance at obtaining a top draft pick.

The three highest lottery seeds will now each have a 14% chance of getting the top pick compared to 25% for the team with the worst record, 19.9% for the team with the second-worst record and 15.6% for the team with the third-worst record in the lottery system used since 2005.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski‏, the Mavericks abstained from the reform vote. The Oklahoma City Thunder were the only "no" vote, he reported.

Sources: The NBA's draft lottery reform passed 28-1-1. Oklahoma City voted "No" and Dallas abstained. NBA needed 3/4th majority for passage. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2017

The number of picks determined by the lottery will also increase to four from three, meaning the team with the worst record could fall to the fifth pick compared to the fourth pick in the previous lottery system. The team with the second-worst record will pick no lower than sixth, the third-seed no worse than seventh and the fourth seed no worse than eighth.

The new lottery system will begin with the 2019 draft so teams can prepare and plan.

While NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league’s front office pushed for adopting this reform, it is not popular with all team executives, especially ones playing in small and mid-markets.

By flattening lottery odds at the top, the league believes it is eliminating the idea that a team has to be the worst of the worst to improve. Supporters of the proposal reason that bad teams can still improve through the draft without “tanking,” which has been a public-relations problem for the league.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM