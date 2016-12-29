Worry not, Mavs fans: Harrison Barnes won't be O.J. Mayo

Harrison Barnes #40 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against Michael Kidd-Gilchrist #14 of the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center on December 5, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2016 Getty Images)

The best news for Mavs fans, in what is going to be a forgettable season, is that Harrison Barnes can no longer remind us of O.J. Mayo. What I mean by this is that his improved play is, unlike Mayo’s, probably not a mirage.

If you’ll recall, O.J. Mayo started out the 2012-2013 season for the Mavs a seemingly changed man. Dirk was out then too, for all of November and most of December, and your guy got the Mavs off to an OK start anyway with a hot line of 21 points, four rebounds and three assists per game (approximately) in November, with a cool .493 field goal percentage from the field, .507 from three and .847 from the free throw line. Highlights included two 30-point games to start the month and a terrific duel with James Harden on December 12 that saw him score 40 points and hit a series of game-winning shots.

Mayo, at that point, actually had a lot of similarities to Harrison Barnes. He was a high draft pick – at third overall, higher than Barnes – who had never achieved his promise and was also in his fifth year of play. It was reasonable to think the Mavs had finally unlocked his potential, and that he’d be a piece for years to come. But then, he fell off a pretty steep cliff. Already in December -- even with the 40 point game – his scoring nosedived from 20.9 points per game to 16.8, and he never figured out how to play with Dirk. By March, he was scoring under 12, and in April it was 8.6 – on 39% shooting.

O.J. Mayo #32 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against JaVale McGee #34 of the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on April 4, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2013 Getty Images)

There were always reasons that Barnes was going to be better than Mayo. For one thing, Mayo at his best was more or less just a scorer. Barnes is a tough defender at multiple positions and a decent rebounder. And while there was nothing holding Mayo back from succeeding at his previous stops, Barnes went from being the fourth or fifth option on one of the best teams of all-time to being a No. 1 or No. 2 option.

Still, it’s nice to see that his success is ongoing. In fact, Barnes has been eerily consistent through two months. In November, he averaged 20.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists while shooting .457 from the floor, .250 from three and .855 from the charity stripe, and in December, 20.3 - 5.5 - 1.3 on .469/.366/.865. Obviously, that three-point percentage soared and it’s reasonable to think it’ll stay up there. It’s not like it’s so high, and he’s always been a good three-point shooter.

It would be nice if there was more growth in his game, and there likely is, although not necessarily that much. It’d be nice if he became a better passer or got to the line more often. But, it is nice already to think the Mavs have likely landed a perfectly serviceable 20-point scorer who can contribute on both ends of the floor. If that’s all they’ve got, it’s still pretty good.

Copyright 2016 WFAA