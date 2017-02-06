With newfound playoff hopes, what should Mavs do at the trade deadline?

Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams (8) dribbles as Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (25) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

The Mavericks began the season 4-17 and #TeamTank was a fully-functioning machine. The #Fail4Fultz hashtags were in full bore and some Mavs fans began to dream about adding a future star from what seems to be one of the best draft classes in recent memory.

The season hit rock bottom the night of Dec. 7 against the Sacramento Kings, with Carlisle making a brief, 20-second statement after the game and not taking any questions.

"The second half was inexcusable. The way we played, just the way we performed all around, everything from how we competed, decision-making,” he said that night. “Shot-making comes and goes, but the competitive spirit has got to be there. We’re going to do better.”

The Mavericks responded by winning their next game against the Pacers and have sort of hovered around the .500 mark ever since then.

This has culminated with the Mavericks winning nine out of their last twelve games and finding themselves two-and-a-half games out of the eighth seed. This puts them in a precarious position with the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. The Mavs are clearly not bad enough to tank this season, but are definitely not good enough to compete for a championship. So where should they go from here?

The Mavs should look at every opportunity to sell veterans, particularly point guard Deron Williams and center Andrew Bogut before the upcoming trade deadline.

The Cavaliers are reportedly showing interest in Williams in a rumored swap for Iman Shumpert. I’ve never been the biggest Shumpert fan, and would have little interest in a straight swap of the two players.

The ultimate goal would be to acquire young assets -- or, ideally, a first-round pick -- for Williams, and the Cavs have neither. Deron has reestablished himself as a capable starting point guard in the NBA when he has been healthy this season and should get his fair share of suitors. However, it’s important to remember that Williams has Bird rights and the right to veto any trade. Yogi Ferrell’s emergence as the greatest basketball player in the league should give the Mavericks more motivation to look at every avenue to trade Deron Williams and keep the rebuild going.

Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut (left) speaks with center Salah Mejri (right) during the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

The other player sure to have a bunch of suitors at the trading deadline is Andrew Bogut. Bogut has been slowed this season by a right hamstring injury, which may hinder the return the Mavericks would be able to get for the big man. When healthy, Bogut has proven to be a defensive presence in the middle and that’s something teams will always gamble on.

While Boston is often rumored as a potential destination and it would be nice to tap into the draft stockpile the Celtics have, I don’t believe Bogut would be able to fetch a first-round pick from them. In that case, I would turn my attention to the Portland Trailblazers, who are in desperate need of center help after their summer acquisition Festus Ezeli was ruled out for the season with a left knee injury. I would target rookie Jake Layman from the Blazers in any deal, as he has shown some promise in his very limited run this season. Mo Harkless would also be a nice get in this deal at only 23 years old and would be required for salary purposes.

Finally, there have been talks of teams waiting for the Mavericks to grant Bogut or Williams buyouts. That makes very little sense from a Mavericks perspective and according to ESPN’s Marc Stein, Bogut and Williams are happy in Dallas and would not push for a move out of Dallas because of their family.

Some might say the Mavs’ sudden very real playoff chances would make them reluctant to sell, but they’re on this run without Bogut or Deron contributing much to it. Hopefully this run doesn’t take away from the bigger picture here, which is to return the Mavericks to a championship-level team. The only way from them to do that is to continue and collect young assets and picks so they could eventually land a star in the draft or have accumulated enough assets to be able to trade for one.

Or maybe Yogi Ferrell leads the Mavs to the greatest upset in NBA history by beating the Warriors in the first round on the 10-year anniversary of the We Believe Warriors and nothing else matters. I’ll accept 10 years of mediocrity for that to happen. That’d be fine too.

(© 2017 WFAA)