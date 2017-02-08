What could've been: Was Rodrigue Beaubois destined to be Steph?

Steph Curry, Rodrigue Beaubois. Photos: Getty Images

On March 27, 2010, the Dirk Nowitzki-led Mavericks faced off against the (very young) Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors. On that night, a three-point legend was born. His name, of course, was Roddy Beaubois. On that particular night, he dusted Steph and everybody else in just about every category. His 40 points, on 15-of-22 shooting, 9-of-11 from behind the arc, submerged Curry’s 6-of-16, 3-of-5, for 17 points, as well as a roughly similar line from his teammate Monta Ellis, to the tune of a 21-point win. Roddy even somehow grabbed 8 boards in the contest.

Many things make that night remarkable, in retrospect, including the fact that, although the Warriors were only about five years from having perhaps the greatest team in NBA history, Curry is the only common point between the two things. The starters for the Warriors that night were Curry, Ellis, Corey Maggette, Ronny Turiaf and Anthony Morrow. Also interesting, how long it took Steph to become Steph. He first broke 20 points a game in his fourth season. He didn’t break 25 until his seventh season. The year before he won his MVP, he submitted a perfectly respectable line of 23.8 points, 7.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds on .487/.914/.443 shooting. Good, but not spectacular. No one saw last year coming. How could they have?

What I’d like to focus on, though, is their birth dates. Steph was born on March 14, 1988. Rodrigue was born on Feb. 24 of that same year. He is, in other words, all of two-and-a-half weeks older than Steph. In the alternate timeline, he’s entering the prime of his career. In this one, he was done a few years later. He broke 20 points exactly one more time, a 25-point outing almost two years later, on March 2, 2012.

It’s easy to think either that Roddy’s great day was a fluke or else that the Mavs ruined him somehow, but who could really say? In that March of 2012, he scored in double digits nine times, while shooting 45.7% from the floor. It was never the same situation, one guy drafted seventh overall, despite coming from Davidson, and one guy nobody had ever heard of from Guadeloupe, but if Steph needed a little while to become Steph Curry, it’s possible that Roddy just needed a little bit longer to become…somebody.

The Mavs now have Seth Curry, Steph’s younger brother (Aug 23, 1990), and a guy who has clearly also mastered the family trade of shooting three-pointers. I generally bet against guys like Seth, who had three years on some pretty awful teams to make his impact felt and never did it. Sometimes a coach just doesn’t know how to use a guy, but at least eight times out of 10 the coaches know what they’re doing. And yet, at least over the past three months, Seth seems to have blossomed.

He shot almost 50% from three over December and January, and has three twenty point games since January 25. As of this writing, he’s scored in double digits 14 times in his last 18 games. A lot of other things aren’t there yet – he’s predominantly a spot-up shooter at this point, and the Mavs will likely need more from their guard spots in the future. But, sometimes you can be patient, whether it turns out or not.

(© 2017 WFAA)