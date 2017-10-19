Watch the Mavs' video tribute to the American flag played before opener

A screengrab from the Dallas Mavericks' video honoring the American flag.

The Dallas Mavericks played a video tribute to the American flag before their season opener at American Airlines Center Wednesday night.

The video, showing a montage of memorable moments in the team’s history alongside patriotic images, is narrated from the perspective of the flag.

“I see a city and country where the people respect me for who I am and what I represent,” the video says. “I am this country’s common ground, the most recognizable symbol in the world.”

Owner Mark Cuban had said the team would play a video honoring the flag. The decision comes while protests for social equality during the national anthem have dominated storylines during the NFL season.

He called the video “a tribute to the flag and the fact that the American Flag has been at every special moment in Maverick history.”

“We’re gonna make a proactive effort to recognize that it’s an important symbol for this country, but we also recognize that what it stands for is the right for people to disagree and to stand up for your beliefs,” he said Monday.

Every Mavericks player was standing for the national anthem Wednesday night.

