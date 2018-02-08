WFAA
Close

Trade reunites high school teammates Barnes, McDermott on Mavs

Landon Haaf, WFAA 2:31 PM. CST February 08, 2018

The Dallas Mavericks acquired guard/forward Doug McDermott from the New York Knicks as part of a three-team deal that sent Mavs guard Devin Harris to the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay, who in 2014 had committed to play for Larry Brown at SMU but decided to play overseas, is headed to the Knicks in the deal.

McDermott, who earned the nickname “McBuckets” with a .458 shooting percentage from three-point range in his four years at Creighton University, is averaging 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds this season for New York.

The 26-year-old will join fellow Ames (Iowa) High School Class of 2010 member Harrison Barnes in Dallas.

The two reportedly won 53 straight games -- and consecutive state championships -- together for the Little Cyclones in their junior and senior seasons in 2009 and 2010.

Barnes’ North Carolina Tar Heels and McDermott’s Bluejays also met in the third round of the 2012 NCAA tournament, with North Carolina winning and eventually advancing to the regional final.

McDermott joins his fourth team in the last two years. He was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Oklahoma City Thunder last season before signing with the Knicks in the offseason.

Harris departs after two separate stints with the Mavs in 2004-2008 and 20113-2018. He was averaging 8.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game off the bench this season.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories