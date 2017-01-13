So far, Mavs' gamble on 'the other Curry' has paid off

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry (30) drives to the basket past Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. The Suns defeat the Mavericks 102-95. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

Rick Carlisle has rolled out a number of different starting lineups this season trying to find something that works. He’s used 14 so far. The latest one came as the Dallas Mavericks played the Phoenix Suns in Mexico City Thursday night. In an effort to add another scoring punch, he inserted Seth Curry with regular starters Deron Williams, Wesley Matthews, Harrison Barnes, and Dirk Nowitzki. It was Curry’s seventh start of the season and yet another indication of the growth he has experienced in Dallas.

Coming into this season, Curry was best known for his famous father and All-Star brother rather than for his own basketball prowess. He appeared in a total of 48 games, 44 of which were with the Sacramento Kings, for four different teams in his first three seasons in the league before signing with the Mavericks. Curry didn’t get a chance to showcase his skills until his final 11 games with the Kings. In those games, nine of which he started, he averaged 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He shot 46.8 percent from the floor and 48.4 percent from behind the arc.

That was his resume. Nine games. Nonetheless, the Mavericks took a chance on him and it has paid off.

In 35 games with Dallas, Curry is averaging 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 26.2 minutes per game, more than 10 minutes more than he averaged in Sacramento. This season, he’s averaging 45.3 percent on field goals and 40.7 percent on 3-pointers, the highest mark on the team of players who see significant playing time. His numbers have helped him become a permanent fixture of the rotation and he has done so while learning a new position.

“He’s done well,” Carlisle said recently. “He’s played more point than expected but it’s been out of necessity in a lot of instances. He needs to develop that part of his game to really reach his full maturity as a player and that’s something that I’ve talked to him extensively about. I think he understands that he’s got some really good point guard tools. He’s got good size for a point guard too. And a point guard that can run a club and score the ball is a valuable asset to today’s game.”

With the Kings, Curry played the off-guard spot 63 percent of the time, allowing him to look for his shot rather than facilitate the offense. In Dallas, Carlisle has run him out as the team’s point guard for 84 percent of the minutes he’s logged. This has resulted in the highest assist percentage, 17.8, of his career.

Learning a new position is just one of the ways that Curry continues to improve. And even though he’s already in his mid-20s, when many players have their potential tapped out, Carlisle thinks he still has room to grow.

“I look at how much better he’s gotten this year,” Carlisle said. “Because of his limited NBA experience, just because he’s 26, doesn’t mean he’s old. I still think that that’s a young age. And you look at the bloodlines of the family; his dad was one of the greatest ever at what he did. His brother is a great player and has gotten better in his mid to late 20s. I certainly see the opportunity for him to continue like this. It’s going to be about work and sticking to it and not plateauing.”

If this season is an indication, Curry will continue to get better because he continues to meet the daily challenges of the NBA.

“He loves to play,” Carlisle continued. “His work ethic is good and it’s gotten better here. There’s a pretty substantial load on our guys here. We ask a lot of them, of the younger guys…This is probably more than he’s ever done and he’s benefited.”

At this point, the “other Curry” has been a solid acquisition. As the Maverick build toward the future, finding rotation players like Curry will be important. With one more season left on his contract, he will continue to help the team in the short term. However, if Curry continues his growth, he could become a valuable member of the post-Dirk Mavs.

