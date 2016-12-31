Powell finding niche in Mavs' pick-and-roll offense

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) reacts to a referee's call during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

Coming into this season, Dwight Powell still did not have an established role for with the Dallas Mavericks. After receiving a sizable four-year, $37-million deal over the summer, that’s not an ideal position to be in, at least in the eyes of the fans. To complicate the situation more, the fourth-year player, once being groomed to be a stretch 4, is now primarily a backup center. But, after a rocky start, Powell is slowly becoming a productive member of the team.

Since December 1, Powell is averaging 9.9 points with a true shooting percentage of 63.3. He’s also grabbing 5.3 rebounds, dishing out an assist, and averaging a steal in just over 23 minutes per game. Prior to December, he had averages of 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 1.5 steals in 19 minutes. His true shooting percentage was significantly lower as well, coming in at 48.3.

So, what has changed for him over the last month? Well, the added playing time as the result of Andrew Bogut missing games with an injury has certainly helped. But it’s how the Mavericks are using Powell that has really impacted his game for the better.

In October and November, Powell was taking the majority of his shots from 10 feet or beyond. Forty-two of his overall shots came from that range compared to only 37 shots at the rim. The further Powell drifts from the basket, the less efficient he becomes. In December, however, his shot selection essentially flipped. Forty-four of his shots came at the rim while only 30 came from 10 feet or farther.

Instead of continuing to have Powell to fire away from midrange, he has now become the focal point of the Mavericks’ pick-and-roll offense. In fact, Powell actually leads the NBA in the frequency of plays in which he is the roll man at just over 42 percent. Here, he’s averaging 1.12 points per possession, has an effective field goal percentage of 51.3, and a scoring frequency of 56.4 percent. Those numbers place him just outside of the 70th percentile of roll men in the league.

For comparison, Powell’s numbers as a roll man are mostly similar to those of Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ burgeoning young superstar, is used as the roll man just over 20 percent of the time, averages 1.13 points per possession, has an effective field goal percentage of 59.2, and a scoring frequency of 53.6 percent. That leaves Towns in the 71st percentile. The only significant difference, statistically at least, is that Towns has been the roll man in about 50 more possessions and has a much better effective field goal percentage. Powell is in good company.

If Powell can keep this up, he could see his minutes continue to increase as the season progresses. With the Mavs mired in a losing season, they can use all the offense they can find. While there are still aspects of his game that need attention, namely on the defensive end, it’s nice to see Powell develop, find a role, and become a useful member of the rotation.

Copyright 2016 WFAA