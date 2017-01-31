Overreaction: Yogi Ferrell is the GOAT

Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell (11) shoots the ball past San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the second half at AT&T Center. Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Soobum Im, Soobum Im)

It’s rare that a D-League player like Yogi Ferrell turns out to be the greatest player of all time, but of course it does happen. That is to say it happened. This once.

I can understand why you’d be skeptical, but the Mavs were 16-30 before the got Yogi Ferrell and they had back-to-back games against the Spurs and the Cavs coming up. They are now 18-30, having won both games, and the only thing that’s changed between the 16-30 and the 18-30 team with two wins over two of the three best teams in the NBA is Yogi Ferrell.

Not only that, but Yogi played pretty well. In his two games as a Mav, he’s played 37 minutes a game. Starter’s minutes, but of course he deserves them. Because he’s the finest player in the history of the game. Not only that, but he’s been on the court pretty much whenever the team’s been doing well. He was a team high +12 against the Spurs, and +10 against the Cavs – behind only Wes (+14) and Dirk (+24). They only won those games by four and points, respectively, so it’s pretty much clear it’s all Yogi.

I mean listen, it’s not like it’s 100% clear what Yogi does well. So far he’s shot competently from three (4-10), but not from anywhere else. He’s not exactly assisting at a high level, given how much he’s been on the floor (three assists, then seven). And of course, at six feet tall, no one would say the guy’s going to be a great rebounder.

None of that matters, though. The Mavs are terrible, and then the new guy comes in and they beat the best teams in the NBA even on the second night of a back-to-back. The did it despite getting 23 total points from Dirk, none from future great Nicolas Brussino.

They did it because of Yogi Ferrell, who soon will be the new NBA logo.

