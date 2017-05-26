Mavs top pick: A case against Lauri Markkanen

Arizona Wildcats forward Lauri Markkanen (10) dribbles past California Golden Bears forward Ivan Rabb (1) during the second half at McKale Center. Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Casey Sapio, Casey Sapio)

With the NBA Draft season upon us, mock drafts are everywhere you look. Depending on how the selections for teams one-through-eight go, the Dallas Mavericks could end up with anyone outside of consensus top picks Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Jackson. Jayson Tatum can be safely lumped in with that group, and the same goes for De'Aaron Fox, the current flavor of the month. A significant number of mock drafts have the Mavs selecting one player in particular, the sharpshooting stretch-four and Arizona product Lauri Markkanen.

The narrative is enticing. He’s tall, he’s European, and he’s a legitimate 3-point threat. He reminds many of Dirk Nowitzki and has been dubbed Dirk’s heir apparent. However, Markkanen lacks something Dirk possessed in his younger days: athleticism. It’s easy to think of Dirk as the old man with creaky knees considering his biggest accomplishment on the national stage came after his physical peak. However, Dallas fans will remember a quick 7-footer who could lead and finish his own fast break. Not many people remember Nowitzki blowing by Chris Webber and throwing it down on Vlade Divac.

Markkanen, on the other hand, resembles post-physical peak Dirk more than pre-MVP Dirk. Markkanen, while light on his feet and impressive with his ability to adjust on the move, doesn’t quite have the speed required for modern-day power forwards. He had trouble defending the pick-and-roll in college, and doesn’t have the lateral quickness to at least make life difficult for quick NBA guards. The idea of Dallas picking Markkanen because he’s a “younger Dirk” doesn’t ring true.

Additionally, Dallas has recently shown more interest in picking up long athletes like Harrison Barnes and Nerlens Noel. They’ve made a conscious effort to find guys who can switch onto smaller players without compromising their defense. The trend is toward bigs like Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell, Nicolas Brussino, and even Salah Mejri, who can move and step out on shooters.

One knock on Markkanen is his ability to keep up with quicker players on the defensive end. Many compare him to Houston Rocket Ryan Anderson, a player Dallas hasn’t shown significant interest in. Markkanen is a smart player and many people are impressed with his attitude. However, should the Mavs find themselves forced to play Markkanen alongside Dirk, Dallas could find themselves on the wrong end of a layup line.

Xavier Musketeers guard Malcolm Bernard (11) drives past Arizona Wildcats forward Lauri Markkanen (10) in the second half during the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

Maybe Coach Rick Carlisle thinks he can teach Markkanen the defensive fundamentals that have become increasingly necessary in the three-point-happy NBA. But based on what he’s shown in college, it wouldn’t be a natural skill for Markkanen. A player like Jonathan Isaac out of Florida State is closer to the current NBA’s ideal power forward. He’s a long, athletic forward with rare athleticism and regularly switches onto guards. But his physical skill set is precisely why the Mavericks most likely won’t get a chance to draft him.

Lauri Markkanen is certainly a skilled player. His offensive skills and ability to hit the three are better fits for offensive teams like the Rockets or Golden State Warriors. If he ends up being the best player available and Dallas selects him at nine, fans will just have to trust that the team has a plan. However, considering the type of player Dallas has been showing more interest in lately, those mock drafts with Markkanen going to the Mavericks might need a little rethinking.

