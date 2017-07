Dennis Smith Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavericks brings the ball up the court against the Phoenix Suns during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith, Jr. weighs in on his hot start in summer league play.

Smith is averaging 18.3 points, six rebounds and five assists per game in three summer league contests for the Mavs in Las Vegas.

