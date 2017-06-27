Dirk Nowitzki honored with teammate of the year award

Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki poses for photos with his Twyman–Stokes Teammate of the Year award during the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

Dirk Nowitzki was honored Monday night with the NBA’s Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.

Nowitzki is a career Maverick who has averaged nearly 22 points and eight rebounds per game over his storied career. While his numbers have declined the last three seasons, he’s assumed the role of mentoring players like Harrison Barnes and Nerlens Noel, who the Mavs hope are significant pieces of their future.

“I’m pretty sure none of my teammates voted for me,” Nowitzki said to the amusement of the audience. “I joke a lot with them and we have a lot of fun. I just try to make them feel welcome and get the best out of them.”

In 2014, Nowitzki signed a contract for less than $10 million per year -- when he likely could have signed a near maximum deal elsewhere -- so the Mavs could recruit Chandler Parsons.

Dirk, who is 39 years old and entering his 20th season, has suggested in the past that the upcoming season may be his last. Monday night, though, he gave no indication that he’ll hang it up in 2018.

“I want to thank my wife and my family for the continued support, and letting me stumble up and down the court for a couple more years,” he said.

Nowitzki is the first Maverick to win the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award, which was first given in 2013. Chauncey Billups was the inaugural winner.

Dirk placed third in the voting for the award in 2013-14, when Shane Battier was the winner.

