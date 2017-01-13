Shades of Dirk in Harrison Barnes? It could go a long way for him

Harrison Barnes taking influence from Dirk would be the best thing for him at this point in his career. Photos: USA TODAY Sports Images

The weird thing about Harrison Barnes is that he’s apparently an extreme gym rat. That’s not weird in and of itself, of course, but when a guy has been as Harrison Barnes has been in his life, and seems, given those expectations, to be pointed towards a disappointing career, it’s reasonable to think that there’s something wrong with his preparation and drive. This absolutely doesn’t seem to be the case with Harrison.

And I want to be clear that when I say “disappointing,” I don’t exactly mean the Harrison Barnes who was drafted seventh overall in 2012. If he never took the leap he seems to have taken this year, he’d still be pretty good for a No. 7.

With the dramatic exception of Steph Curry in 2009, seventh picks have tended to be guys like the guy Barnes was with Golden State – Ben McLemore, Eric Gordon, Corey Brewer, Randy Foye. But, Harrison was at one point the highest rated high-schooler in the country and one of the most hotly-anticipated college freshmen in years. His career, prior to Dallas, didn’t look like that.

And another thing. I’m not a guy who really buys into the “locker rooms need veteran leadership” thing overmuch. Certainly, locker rooms need leaders, and a certain amount of experience can be useful. But, in many cases, having some random old guy just to have them doesn’t do all that much. Especially on a team where nobody hangs out all that often.

That being said, it may be the case that Harrison Barnes hooking up with Dirk at this point in both their respective careers is just about the best thing that could happen to him. He is, specifically, a player who can grow by doing some of the things Dirk does, and there’s every indication that he’s both trying and achieving. Check out this clip, posted recently by Bobby Karalla:

It can take a player years to master moves like this. It's taken Barnes two months. Teams must stop switching or else he'll keep doing this. pic.twitter.com/iHOQpzsjpX — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) January 10, 2017

I mean doesn’t that look exactly like a Dirk move? Doesn’t it? Parks above the elbow, turns one way, fades as far possible the other way and releases the ball at an angle that the defender can’t come close to. Right?

For all he might have gained by being on one of the best teams of all-time, there was hardly anybody for him to learn from on GSW. He’s not going to start playing like Steph Curry, and he’s not going to start playing like Draymond Green. Obviously, he’s not going to BECOME Dirk, either. But his game is set up, with his work ethic, to put some Dirk shots in there, and that could make a world of difference.

