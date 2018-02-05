8 ways to spend 50,000 minutes — like Dirk has spent in a Mavs uniform

Nov 25, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks defeated the Thunder 97-81. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

Dirk Nowitzki needed to play just seven minutes Monday night in the Mavericks' road game against the Los Angeles Clippers to hit 50,000 minutes for his career.

Yes, you read that right: 50,000 minutes.

The milestone will put Nowitzki in an exclusive club, making him the sixth player in NBA history to reach that plateau. If he played seven minutes Monday night, he'd pass up Elvin Hayes, who played an even 50,000 in his Hall-of-Fame career, according to Basketball Reference.

Nowitzki is also in striking distance of his former teammate, Jason Kidd, who played 50,111 minutes, and Kevin Garnett, who played 50,418.

That rarefied air is just a glimpse of Nowitzki's accomplishment.

Not only has he played the equivalent of more than 34 days in a Mavs jersey, he's become an all-time great, scoring more than 30,000 points.

But if you feel inspired, here's a few things you can do in 50,000 minutes, if you get that kind of time:

— Watch the 105-minute documentary about Dirk, "Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot" about 476 times. This is an easy one. Plus, it's on Netflix.

— Walk back and forth between Dallas and Fort Worth 38 times. Credit for this calculation goes to Google Maps, which estimates the 32.6-mile trek between each downtown at 10 hours and 53 minutes. What Google doesn't calculate -- and why would it -- is the fatigue that might set in after about, oh, halfway to Tarrant County. Pace yourself accordingly.

— Ride a bicycle — perhaps one of the thousands of rentals scattered across Dallas? — from American Airlines Center in Dallas to American Airlines Arena in Miami, where Dirk and the Mavericks beat the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, and back about three times. This is another calculation with the help of Google Maps, which estimates a 1,346-mile bike ride from Dallas to Miami at 111 hours. Good luck with that.

— Speaking of that championship, you can watch the Mavs' title-clinching Game 6 in its entirety — in which Nowitzki scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds — 322 times. The game lasted two hours and 35 minutes.

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki holds up the championship trophy after Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball game against the Miami Heat Sunday, June 12, 2011, in Miami. The Mavericks won 105-95 to win the series.

— Fly roundtrip from Dallas to Nowtizki's home country of Germany 34 times. That's a 12-hour flight, each way, but at least you won't be walking or cycling.

— Hit your 30-minute exercise goal on your Apple Watch or Fitbit for 1,666 days in a row. That's more than four years' worth of New Year's resolutions.

— Watch 1,190 episodes of Shark Tank, which runs about 42 minutes and stars Nowitzki's boss, Mark Cuban. Another easy one.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban during the second quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Center.

— Lastly, you can celebrate the 40th anniversary of the debut of the TV show "Dallas" by watching 1,000 episodes, which ran about 50 minutes long. The show has nothing to do with Dirk, we can promise, but he's nearly as synonymous with the city.

