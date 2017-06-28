Clippers agree to trade Chris Paul to Rockets

Mar 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Staples Center. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets for Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams and a top-three protected 2018 first-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the agreement told USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke under the condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been made public.

The Clippers made the deal after Paul opted-in to the final season of his contract. The veteran point guard would've been one of the most sought-after free agents on the market. Instead he'll join the Rockets, who fell to the San Antonio Spurs in six games during the second round of this year's playoffs.

Paul played for the Clippers for the past six seasons, where he failed to lead the team past the second round. He now joins NBA MVP runner-up James Harden in Houston's high-powered, three-point friendly offense.

The Rockets led the entire NBA with 1,181 made three-pointers this regular season, 114 more than second-place Cleveland. Paul's ability to facilitate the offense - after Harden adapted so seamlessly in his transition to point guard last season - will allow Harden and the rest of the Rockets' three-point shooters potentially even more open looks.

The double-whammy for the Clippers? Chris Paul isn't leaving if he truly believes LeBron is coming next summer. That prospect looking bleak. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 28, 2017

Paul, a nine-time All-Star, turned 32 in May.

The Vertical first reported the agreement.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM