TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson looks on from the sidelines against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Raymond Carlin III, Raymond Carlin III)

After an early signing period in December, Wednesday's National Signing Day wasn't as crazy as we've seen in prior years.

But the fax machines were still humming, as most college football teams looked to round out their recruiting classes.

Here's a rundown of how the Big 12 schools in Texas have fared, along with SMU and UNT:

(247 Sports Composite national team ranking) (School) Note: Rankings can change throughout the day

(3) Texas: Five-star safeties Caden Sterns (Cibolo Steele) and B.J. Foster (Angleton) headline Tom Herman's first full recruiting class with the Longhorns. Four-star defensive backs DeMarion Overshown, Jalen Green, Anthony Cook, and D'shawn Jamison also anchor a strong defensive group of signees for Texas. Four-stars Cameron Rising (Newbury Park, Calif.) and Casey Thompson (Newcastle, Okla.) are the two quarterbacks in the class.

LIST: Texas signees

(18) Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have signed 10 four-star recruits, including Arlington Lamar defensive tackle Bobby Brown. Four-star safety Leon O'Neal Jr. (Cypress) is the highest-rated prospect in the class, according to 247. The Aggies got a late commitment from four-star quarterback James Foster (Montgomery, Ala.), who announced his decision on Wednesday to play in College Station.

LIST: Texas A&M signees

(23) TCU: The Horned Frogs' class was headlined by four-star quarterback Justin Rogers (Bossier City, La.), who signed in December and is already enrolled. Four-star offensive tackle Anthony McKinney (Council Bluffs, Iowa) was also among the Frogs' early enrollees. South Grand Prairie four-star safety Atanza Vongor is TCU's top defensive recruit.

LIST: TCU signees

(27) Baylor: Matt Rhule pieced together a solid class in his first full recruiting cycle with the Bears, signing four-star quarterback Gerry Bohanan (Earle, Ark.) and four-star receiver Tyquan Thornton (Miami, Fla.) in December. DeSoto athlete B.J. Hanspard and Cedar Hilll receiver Joshua Fleeks are also four-stars headlining the class.

LIST: Baylor signees

(71) Texas Tech: The Red Raiders' class was led by Keller Timber Creek four-star receiver Erik Ezukanma. Grapevine three-star quarterback Alan Bowman also signed with Tech, along with Grand Prairie three-star offensive lineman Demarcus Marshall, Mansfield Legacy three-star offensive lineman Clayton Franks and Forney three-star defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings.

LIST: Texas Tech signees

(87) SMU: The Mustangs signed a pair of offensive linemen from Navarro College, three-star Levon Livingston and two-star Nick Dennis, along with three-star linebacker Trevor Denbow. Three-star quarterback William Brown (Rosenberg) was another early enrollee for new coach Sonny Dykes. Three-star receiver Treveon Johnson (Brenham) was SMU's highest-rated recruit, according to 247.

LIST: SMU signees

(101) UNT: Three-star safeties Reggie Williams (Grand Prairie) and Kevyon Davis (Ennis) are the top defenders signed by coach Seth Littrell. Three-star quarterback Kason Martin, who dueled Highland Park's John Stephen Jones in the epic Class 6A Division II state championship in December, also signed with the Mean Green.

LIST: UNT signees

