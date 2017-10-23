Oct 22, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (25) at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sergio Estrada, Sergio Estrada)

Sunday was a 'get right' game for the Cowboys, beating a bad team with ease, and seeing all of the Cowboys most important players play well. Zeke Elliott looked as "2016" as he has all season, and Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes again -- his third straight game with three TD passes. Jason Witten had a filthy TD catch, and so did Dez Bryant.

The defense even played well. It was a complete team win. And it sets the Cowboys up well, as their schedule gets very difficult in the coming weeks.

