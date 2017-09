Jery Jones and his Dallas Cowboys kneel on the field prior to the national anthem on Monday night. (Photo: Matt Kartozian, USA TODAY Sports)

The Dallas Cowboys found a middle ground on Monday night, making a statement against racial inequality and injustice, while also standing for the American flag and the National Anthem.

Also, there was some football played, too -- we break down the bounce-back performances of Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott, and the dominance of defensive end Demarcus Lawrence.

© 2017 WFAA-TV