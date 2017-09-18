Morning After Analysis - Cowboys destroyed by Broncos

Sep 17, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

In every facet of the game, the Dallas Cowboys were dominated by the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The offense was atrocious, the defense was run over, run through, passed by and plain beaten by the Broncos. And it was ugly. That's what happens when you lose by 25 -- plenty of blame to go around.

On News8 Daybreak, Mike Leslie and Ron Corning broke down what the heck happened.

