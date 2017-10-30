Morning After Analysis: Cowboys D, Zeke, romp in slop

The Dallas Cowboys defense created pressure, created turnovers, and kept a potent Washington offense at bay, while the Cowboys special teams created a turnover, blocked a punt, set up a touchdown, and won the day for the Cowboys.
Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 150 yards on 33 carries, and scored two touchdowns for Dallas -- just the kind of day you'd want from your bell-cow running back in a sloppy game -- as the Cowboys got back above .500 at 4-3.
Now it gets really tough -- Chiefs, Falcons, and Eagles over the next three weeks.
