Morning After Analysis: Cowboys D, Zeke, romp in slop

Oct 29, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball as Washington and Redskins chase in the fourth quarter at FedEx Field. The Cowboys won 33-19. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

The Dallas Cowboys defense created pressure, created turnovers, and kept a potent Washington offense at bay, while the Cowboys special teams created a turnover, blocked a punt, set up a touchdown, and won the day for the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 150 yards on 33 carries, and scored two touchdowns for Dallas -- just the kind of day you'd want from your bell-cow running back in a sloppy game -- as the Cowboys got back above .500 at 4-3.

Now it gets really tough -- Chiefs, Falcons, and Eagles over the next three weeks.

© 2017 WFAA-TV