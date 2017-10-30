WFAA
Morning After Analysis: Cowboys D, Zeke, romp in slop

The Dallas Cowboys defense and special teams created turnovers and a blocked field goal that changed the game, and Ezekiel Elliott grinded out 150 yards on 33 carries and scored two touchdowns, as the Cowboys got back above .500 with a 33-19 win at Washin

Mike Leslie, WFAA Sports , WFAA 7:21 AM. CDT October 30, 2017

The Dallas Cowboys defense created pressure, created turnovers, and kept a potent Washington offense at bay, while the Cowboys special teams created a turnover, blocked a punt, set up a touchdown, and won the day for the Cowboys. 

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 150 yards on 33 carries, and scored two touchdowns for Dallas -- just the kind of day you'd want from your bell-cow running back in a sloppy game -- as the Cowboys got back above .500 at 4-3.

Now it gets really tough -- Chiefs, Falcons, and Eagles over the next three weeks.

