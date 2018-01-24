WATCH | See the moment when Jim Thome found out he was elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Ron Vesely / Chicago White Sox (Photo: Ron Vesely / Chicago White Sox)

Get out your kleenex, Tribe fans.

On Wednesday evening, legendary slugger Jim Thome was elected to the Class of 2018 of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He'll join Chipper Jones, Trevor Hoffman, Vladimir Guerrero, Jack Morris, and Alan Trammell in this year's class.

The cameras were rolling when the Baseball Writers of America called Thome to give him the good news. Watch Jim as he enjoys the moment with his wife Andrea and their children.

Thome, who was named on 89.8 percent of the 422 ballots cast, is the first Indians player to earn induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame since pioneering outfielder Larry Doby was selected in 1998.

The Class of 2018 will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

© 2018 WKYC-TV