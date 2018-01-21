Sprung4Springer Astros George Springer weds in California

(Photo: Screenshot from Mindy Weiss Instagram)

Love is in the air!

Houston Astros World Series Champion George Springer reportedly tied the knot over the weekend to the beautiful leading lady in his life, Charlise Castro.

Event planner Mindy Weiss posted photos of the gorgeous affair to her Instagram account. The wedding was held at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California on Saturday.

His sister, Lena Springer, revealed the couple's hashtag for the event. Of course, it was perfect. #Sprung4Springer

Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Springer! Wishing you nothing but happiness and love that is "sweet like candy cane" until the end of time.

