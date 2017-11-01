Social media reaction to Astros World Series title

The Houston Astros made history Wednesday night with their first World Series title.

Here is just some of the reaction from social media to the historic win.

#KHOU11 #WorldSeries After 37 years of covering the #ASTROS.....I finally get to witness them win a World Series Championship! Awesome! — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 2, 2017

Couldn't be prouder, crying tears of joy!! Go Stros!!! — MattressMack (@MattressMack) November 2, 2017

THE HOUSTON ASTRO’S ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS BABY!!!!!!! #EarnHistory — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 2, 2017

Houston. 👊🏼 — Yao Ming (@YaoMing) November 2, 2017

Strooos!!!!! Congrats on earning your way into history. Much respect.

Congrats @astros !!!! #HoustonStrong 💪🏾 — James Harden (@JHarden13) November 2, 2017

Houston is as resilient as they come!! Congrats @astros on making history!! 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/QXAVLC1Kvm — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 2, 2017

My Mom said tomorrow would be better than today. The Astros on Wednesday proved her right again. What an incredible moment; what a year. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 2, 2017

