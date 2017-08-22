WFAA
Watch Jeff Banister remove an invading pigeon with his bare hands

Landon Haaf, WFAA 10:01 AM. CDT August 22, 2017

A rogue pigeon caused quite the distraction during Monday night’s game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels.

During the third and fourth inning, the bird thwarted the attempts of both the umpiring crew and Mike Napoli to remove it, and got under the skin of Angels third baseman Jefry Marte during.

But the invading bird was no match for Rangers manager Jeff Banister.

The pigeon’s self-guided tour of the field at Angel Stadium came to an end when Banister picked the bird up with his bare hands and took it into the dugout tunnel. (Don't see tweets below? Go here.)

According to Jeff Wilson with the Star-Telegram, Banister gave the bird to a stadium attendant, who then set it free.

Fox Sports Southwest dubbed it the #RallyPigeon in a postgame tweet. The theory could be true, as the Rangers put four runs on the board in the third inning -- which happened to be the inning the bird started wreaking havoc on the field.

Whatever works. Monday’s game was the first of a 10-game road trip against division foes for Texas, which finds itself two games out of the second Wild Card spot and one-and-a-half behind the Angels in the race.

Rangers overcome Birds and Halos, beat Anaheim 5-3

