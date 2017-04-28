VIDEO: Yu Darvish adopted a dog. It's the 4/28 Baseball Texas Daily!

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Friday, April 28th

Rangers’ Record: 10-12 (4th place, 4.0 games behind Houston)

Tonight’s Opponent: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (12-12)

Tonight’s Starters: Tyler Skaggs (1-1, 4.44) vs. Nick Martinez (0-0, 1.29)



The Rangers had an off day yesterday, which means it’s a fairly slow news day today. I’ll give a quick re-cap of everything, but beyond #DogChat there’s not a lot of depth to the Daily today, I’ll be honest.



BASEBALL STUFF

1. Sam Dyson was activated from the DL today. Anthony Bass was optioned to Round Rock to make room for him. Additionally, Brett Nicholas, who had been in Round Rock on a rehab assignment, was activated and ...immediately optioned to Round Rock.



Asked about Dyson’s role in the bullpen, Jeff Banister declined to say much other than “Same as any other pitcher out there with the exception of Matt Bush. Bush’s job is to come in and get that last out where we need him in a save situation, but every other pitcher out there (...) when the phone rings and their name is called, the gate opens, come out and try to turn the ball over to the next pitcher with a zero up there.”

2. A.J. Griffin is pitching a rehab start tonight with Round Rock in Memphis



3. Adrian Beltre has gone home for a few days to see his family. We were assured that Beltre was still taking batting practice and that there hadn’t been any additional setbacks, but with his recovery taking longer than expected, it was a chance for him to go home and take a few days off.

4. Delino DeShields is in the lineup again, and batting leadoff again. Get on base 5 times in 6 plate appearances, and there’s a good chance you find yourself getting more opportunities. Jonathan Lucroy is batting ninth.

And now the part you’ve all been waiting for...



5. Yu Darvish adopted a dog today. Danny Bayless, of The Ticket, tweeted about a dog in need of adoption today, and Emily Jones retweeted it. Darvish got in touch with her and told her that he would adopt the dog, and within twelve hours of the original tweet, Darvish had a new dog, and Sage had a new home.



Here is video of Yu Darvish speaking (through his translator) about the dog, and about pet ownership in general:





MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

Today’s music rec comes from Jeremy Jeffress, who pointed me in the direction of Disclosure, whose album “Settle” features “Latch (feat. Sam Smith)”. Jeffress recommended just the one song (if the title doesn’t sound familiar, just give it a listen; you’ve probably heard this song), but the whole album is pretty good if you’re into electronica at all.

