To Fenway! Cashner starts 3-game series in Boston.

Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, May 23rd

Rangers’ Record: 24-21 (2nd place, 6.0 games behind Houston)

Tonight’s Opponent: Boston Red Sox (22-21)

Tonight’s Starters: Andrew Cashner (1-3, 2.45) vs. Rick Porcello (2-5, 4.23)

The Rangers went 2-1 in Detroit, and after 45 games, their record is 24-21. By comparison, after 45 games in 2016, their record was 25-20. The biggest difference, of course, was that the 2016 Astros were 17-28 and ten games out of first place after 45 games. This year’s Houston squad is 30-15, even after losing three of their last four. They’ll be taking on those same Tigers the Rangers just beat two-out-of-three times, starting tonight. The Rangers are visiting old friend Mitch Moreland at Fenway. It’s the May 23rd Baseball Texas Daily!

BASEBALL STUFF

1. Andrew Cashner is tonight’s starter. It will be his first start in Fenway park, which he admits will be cool, but in typical laid-back Cashner fashion, he also reminds us that it’s “just another start” for him. We talked to Andrew on Sunday in Detroit in advance of tonight’s start. He talked about his continued biceps recovery, and how he is improving as he pitches more. You can hear the rest of the conversation below, or if the video isn’t showing up for you, just click here.





2. Nomar Mazara wrote a little about his life story for MLB.com, and it’s worth a read. Mazara is a pretty quiet guy, so it’s interesting, not just to hear him write at length, but also to hear him talk about his upbringing and personal life. You can read it here.

3. Joe Ursery's weekend wrap-up is 100% always worth the read.

4. Jared Hoying's first home run story has a lot of intersections. More than the average person would even think. Samuel Hale is here to help you make sense of it all.



5. Adrian Beltre’s final evaluation could come as early as Thursday, says Evan Grant of the DMN. Grant suggests that the plan would likely be for Beltre to go to Arizona and get as many at-bats as possible in a short period of time during extended Spring Training games. Grant also reports that Jose Leclerc is supposed to play catch on Wednesday or Thursday to see if he is ready to throw off a mound.



6. Evan also has a theory on Shohei Otani. Specifically, how the Rangers could sign him, and other reasons the Rangers should sign Yu Darvish to a contract extension.



7. Cole Hamels threw for the first time since his oblique injury, according to FWST’s Jeff Wilson. Hamels’ injury was on May 2nd, and the Rangers said they expected him to be out for eight weeks. That would be roughly the last week of June, so don’t start looking for Cole Hamels at a Round Rock or Frisco stadium near you any time soon.



8. Tyson Ross, on the other hand (pun noted but not intentional: Ross is right-handed and Hamels is a lefty) will throw at least one more rehab start after tonight’s outing in Round Rock. If you’re into speculating, Round Rock will be in Omaha on Ross’ regularly-scheduled day, while Frisco will be in Arkansas. It may come down to whether Ross wants to throw a day game (Frisco is at 2:10pm) or a night game (Round Rock is at 7:05).

ALBUM OF THE DAY

Did you know the Old 97s have a new record? They do. It's called "Graveyard Whistling", and while I'm certainly not here to make the argument that it is their best record (give me "Fight Songs" for that category), it has what I believe is the most memorable 5 seconds of melody I've heard in years, courtesy of Brandi Carlisle's guest appearance on "Good With God". When she careens into a falsetto with "You're just a joke that's going around", I get chills.

(Spotify, Apple Music, Website)

During the regular season, these recommendations occasionally come from Rangers players, broadcasters, or other people around the team (here’s a complete list). If there’s a player or person you’d like Levi to ask for a music recommendation, shoot him an e-mail threetwoeephus@gmail.com or a tweet here.

© 2017 WFAA-TV