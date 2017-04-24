The frustration was everywhere: Rangers lose 3-2 to Twins

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s the thing about feral children: sometimes they are audacious and cute and “aww look honey, that’s adorable, he has no regard for our stodgy social norms! What an irascible little imp!” But other times you come home and the dog food has been strewn about the living room floor, your silk scarf is now a loincloth, and there’s a dead fish shoved in the couch cushions even though you specifically said NO MORE DEAD FISH IN THE COUCH CUSHIONS.



Sure, it could be worse. The back porch wasn’t set on fire, no one was injured, but tonight’s 3-2 loss was irksome on nearly every level. Let’s set to shaming this baseball game, shall we?



First off, the Rangers had baserunners on in each of the first five innings, and while they did manage to score two runs, they squandered a number of opportunities to increase that number exponentially. With one out in the first inning, after Shin-Soo Choo had walked, Nomar Mazara took a 3-2 pitch while Choo took off for second base. The pitch was low...

screenshot from BrooksBaseball.net

...but rather than a walk, you can see that little square there on the bottom is red, which means the pitch was called strike three. Choo is not a noted base-stealing threat, and so–rather than first and second with one out–the Rangers quickly found themselves headed back out to play defense.

In the second inning, Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor opened the inning with back-to-back doubles. A run was home, and a runner–a fast runner, at that–was in scoring position with no outs. Elvis Andrus grounded out to shortstop, but Odor was able to move to third with one out. A sac fly would have done the job, but instead they got a popout from Joey Gallo and a meager groundout from Jonathan Lucroy.



In the third inning, Carlos Gomez doubled with one out. He was stranded. In the fourth, Mike Napoli scored his (and the Rangers’) second run when his hit-by-pitch was followed with a pair of one-out singles from Andrus and Gallo. It was 2-0, and Andrus and Gallo executed a double-steal to put two runners in scoring position with one out.



But again they would add no more runs, and here we will delve more thoroughly into the second frustration of the night: Jonathan Lucroy was called out on strikes on a pitch that was more than a foot outside. No, really:





screenshot from BrooksBaseball.net

With two outs, Jurickson Profar grounded out, and the inning was over. But hey, at least they still led the game 2-0, right? As long as Martin Perez didn’t have one of his patented okay you already know where this is going. Martin Perez turned into Evan Baxter:





With one out, he walked Kennys Vargas, then he walked Chris Gimenez, and then after a swinging strikeout of Eddie Rosario, he struck out Byron Buxton looking to end the inn--WHAT

screenshot from BrooksBaseball.net

The bases were loaded.



“That (a strike) is what I saw when I was pitching,” Perez said after the game “I saw the videos, and the ball was in the box. But that happens.”



Another thing that happens is if you put enough guys on base, eventually you run out of bases and they start scoring. That came next, as Brian Dozier hit a changeup to the gap and cleared the bases, giving the Twins that 3-2 lead.



Texas wasn’t without their chances to come back. Gomez singled to lead off the bottom of the 5th, Lucroy singled in the 6th, and Gallo walked in the 9th. But Gallo’s walk followed an Elvis Andrus strikeout looking.

For some reason, that screencap won't load, but you can see it here: that’s a strike! But by this point in the game...



See, there’s an old abandoned house in upstate New York. The house used to hear the sounds of a family, the pitter-patter of little feet as they burst into the room to greet father upon his return from work at the factory. But the factory has been closed down for a decade or more now, and the house fell into disarray when the family went bankrupt. No one knows who owns it now; probably a bank. Once in awhile, the neighborhood kids will go out and shoot paintballs at it. Nobody stops them; the bank doesn’t care. The cops have bigger problems to deal with now that the unemployment rate is up to 30%.



Families just keep moving out, and the teens–Lord knows how they can afford the paintballs or where they get them–just keep pelting the place, inside and out with a rainbow array of impotent frustration at the hand life dealt them. If you walk into the bathroom, there’s a cracked mirror just to the right of a doorway with no door and just one hinge left; no doubt torn off years ago by someone who was just curious if they could. In the middle of the crack, long-since dried, there’s an asymmetrical splat-mark in pink, partially translucent. The pattern is so strange, it makes you wonder if there is any order at all to the universe, or if things just expand until they stop. On the left side, it sputters into a trail of tears, and on the other, there’s a big gob of whatever it is they put inside paintballs. The shape can best be described as…



Alfonso Marquez’ strike zone tonight.



So strike three to Elvis was close enough that Banister clapped his hands twice towards home plate. Maybe Marquez knew he had been terrible tonight and was feeling insecure about it, I don't know, but he ejected the Rangers skipper.



“I’ll say it’s the first time I’ve ever been ejected for clapping my hands,” Jeff Banister would say later. He immediately came out to fire a few choice words at Marquez, like so many paintballs into an abandoned house. They weren’t going to solve anything, but he probably felt a little better hearing them land. He declined to tell us what was said, electing instead to confirm without confirming: “Look, you guys watched the game, you had the monitors, you can assess for yourselves where some of the frustration was at.”



Indeed: It was everywhere.

© 2017 WFAA-TV