So I talked to Jeff Banister about bullpen usage. It's the May 31st Baseball Texas Daily

The manager, speaking before the May 31st game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Photo by Levi Weaver, WFAA

Date: Wednesday, May 31st

Rangers’ Record: 26-27 (T-3nd place, 11.5 games behind Houston)

Tonight’s Opponent: Tampa Bay Rays (28-27)

Tonight’s Starters: Chris Archer (4-3, 3.61) vs. Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-0, 3.97)

I appreciate and recognize the right of the free press to ask people in leadership hard questions, and if the answer is not sufficiently open, I recognize their ability to push back and ask for transparency. If none is forthcoming, I believe in the right of the press to investigate and find the truth for themselves, and then ask those in power if they have any comment. I think that’s one of the things that makes a democracy work: without it, leaders are free to do as they please, acting in the best interests of themselves or their donors, manhandling the democracy for their own selfish interests. It’s unpleasant, uncomfortable, and often fractious, especially with leaders who have something to hide. We, the people should demand it, however. A free and open press is essential to our well-being, and they should speak for us.



So today, I asked Jeff Banister about bullpen usage and the value of The Save.



It’s the May 31st Baseball Texas Daily!

BASEBALL STUFF

1. The 2017 Rangers, when leading after six innings, are 17-9. There’s no team in baseball that outpaces Texas in that particular stat. (Or rather, every team does, depending on how you look at it.) And while there have been bad eighth innings and bad ninth innings contributing, it has been–by and large–the seventh inning where the most damage has been done. Texas has allowed 25 ninth-inning runs, 23 eighth-inning runs, and a whopping 43 in their seventh innings.

Lately, the question, both locally and nationally, has been “what good is saving your closer for the ninth inning if you don’t make it to the ninth inning with your lead intact?”



I don’t know. I’m just a guy who used to be a musician who happens to get to write about baseball now. I'm not even an investigative journalist: I'm just a guy who sometimes talks about existentialism and baseball.



But I know someone I could ask. And it just so happens he’s the guy who makes these decisions for this team.



So, I asked.

Levi : How much value do you put on saves? We’ve seen a few occurrences lately where the seventh inning has just been a nightmare. Is there any value in maybe a ninth-inning guy coming in for the seventh with a couple runners on, or is there a reason not to do that?



Jeff Banister : You still gotta have somebody to get that 27th out. I get the angst over the seventh inning (but) when you look at the structure of our bullpen where the guy that would have traditionally been throwing the 7th or 8th inning or some variation of that is now our closer. He’s getting your 27th out. To put him back into where he was, where he was having success prior to going into the closer’s role and being challenged in the closer’s role… I distinctly remember when we weren’t having success in the closer’s role, I was asked about “can we take the guy that’s finishing the 7th and 8th inning and put him in as the closer?” Now we want to put him back in the 7th inning. There is a structure of getting outs. You have to have pitchers that come out of the bullpen that get outs, whether it’s the 6th, 7th, 8th, or 9th.



We’ve been very challenged in the seventh. We’ve been challenged in the ninth *and* the seventh, when you look at it statistically. The short answer is: the 27th out is the most crucial because it’s the last out of the game. You can’t end the game until you get the 27th. Getting to it, having a guy–whether it’s a guy like Keone, Jeffress, a Tony Barnette or an Alex Claudio–we’ve been in a situation where we’ve been kind of a couple of arms pitching in spots that, because of need, pitching in spots where maybe they’re not as comfortable. Now, that’s no excuse, however, getting the outs are crucial. And outs come from the execution of pitch, the ability to execute a pitch.



So, I think when back to kinda that full-strength area in the bullpen, kind of like our lineup: we see what that does for us. Getting back to full strength in the bullpen, what the possibility of that (can do) for us.



LW : So, playing Devil’s Advocate here, but if you don’t ever get to that 27th out…



JB : I get that, and I understand that, but we were getting to it (the 9th inning, in April) and we weren’t getting it done then. So I see it, but it’s… when things don’t go well for you, saying “let’s do something different” yeah, I get that. That’s the nature of what we do.

From there, the reporter pool conversation turned to pinch-hitting, so we’re at the point of the article where you say “Levi, you’re not a very good investigative journalist,” and I say “Yeah, I literally just told you.”



There is some truth to the statement that they’ve been short-handed: the team leader in holds last year (Jake Diekman) is out til probably September, and Jose Leclerc, who had been perhaps their most effective middle-to-late-inning guy, has missed the last couple of weeks with a bone bruise on his finger (he should be back Friday).



But Sam Dyson was the closer last year, and had a 1.15 ERA in 2015. Tony Barnette was 7-3 with a 2.09 ERA last year. Jeremy Jeffress was Milwaukee’s closer, and more than just a throw-in when he came over from the Brewers with Jonathan Lucroy. They haven’t been *that* short-handed; it’s not like Banister is blindly running Stolmy Pimentel out there every 7th inning. But perhaps that is precisely Banister’s point: the guys who had been effective in the past simply haven’t been effective this year, particularly in the seventh.



It’s hard to rearrange a house when 80% of the furniture occasionally and unpredictably bursts into flames.



But you asked why Matt Bush isn’t coming in with runners on in the 7th inning, and well, that’s the answer from the guy who makes the decision.



2. Austin Bibens-Dirkx is making his first MLB start. We won’t beat you over the head with the details of ABD’s feel-good story (you can read them here if you want), but we did talk to Austin on the eve of this start. You can see that video here:

3. Jose Leclerc - we already covered this in #1, but in case you skipped it, he should be back on Friday after the day off. He pitched one inning for Frisco last night and struck out all three batters he faced.



4. Mike Napoli is back in the lineup tonight after missing a couple of days with a sore back. Here’s Napoli discussing the soreness, saying that it actually started in the cold weather of Boston. Here’s the rest of what Napoli had to say today



(Skip to the Music Rec if you want one more bit of Mike Napoli info)

5. Preston Claiborne watch: (2-0, 1.83) Pitched one inning last night for his seventh save of the year, walking one and striking out one.

MUSIC RECOMMENDATION

Today’s music rec comes from Mike Napoli. He started by saying he listens to a pretty broad spectrum of music, bringing up a few hip-hop artists before finally perking up, saying there was a band he had gone to see recently that he really enjoyed. A brief search of his Spotify jogged his memory: Temper Trap. The official music recommendation is their latest, “Thick as Thieves”

(Spotify, Apple Music, Website)

During the regular season, these recommendations occasionally come from Rangers players, broadcasters, or other people around the team (here’s a complete list). If there’s a player or person you’d like Levi to ask for a music recommendation, shoot him an e-mail threetwoeephus@gmail.com or a tweet here.

You can follow Levi Weaver on Twitter at @ThreeTwoEephus, or for fewer puns and more straight-forward Baseball News updates, you can follow us at @BaseballTX, or download the app and get in-game updates and notifications by clicking on the logo below!

© 2017 WFAA-TV